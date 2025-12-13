© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Ukrainian soldier gave the "nazi" salute when he saw a drone and immediately paid the price for it
Dnipropetrovsk region.
Adding:
The German armed forces will, together with the Polish army, dig trenches and build anti-tank barriers along the border with Russia and Belarus.
Primarily, Bundeswehr soldiers will be responsible for "establishing positions, digging trenches, installing barbed wire, and erecting anti-tank barriers" along the border with the Kaliningrad region and Belarus.
Adding:
Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine similar to NATO's Article 5 if the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from Donbass.— Axios
Such guarantees would have to be approved by Congress and therefore they would be legally binding.
"
We want to provide Ukrainians with security guarantees that, on the one hand, will not be a blank check, and, on the other hand, will be sufficiently reliable. We are ready to send this issue to Congress for a vote," an American official stated.
The only problematic issue is Europe, which advises Zelensky "not to rush into a deal."
Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Berlin on Monday.