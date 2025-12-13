BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Ukrainian soldier gave the "nazi" salute when he saw a drone & immediately paid the price for it - Dnipropetrovsk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
276 views • 1 day ago

A Ukrainian soldier gave the "nazi" salute when he saw a drone and immediately paid the price for it

Dnipropetrovsk region.

Adding:

The German armed forces will, together with the Polish army, dig trenches and build anti-tank barriers along the border with Russia and Belarus.

Primarily, Bundeswehr soldiers will be responsible for "establishing positions, digging trenches, installing barbed wire, and erecting anti-tank barriers" along the border with the Kaliningrad region and Belarus.

Adding:

Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine similar to NATO's Article 5 if the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdraw from Donbass.— Axios

Such guarantees would have to be approved by Congress and therefore they would be legally binding.

"

We want to provide Ukrainians with security guarantees that, on the one hand, will not be a blank check, and, on the other hand, will be sufficiently reliable. We are ready to send this issue to Congress for a vote," an American official stated.

The only problematic issue is Europe, which advises Zelensky "not to rush into a deal."

Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Berlin on Monday.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
