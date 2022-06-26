Bad news from Sweden, part 3. More about Norway.

https://www.friatider.se/norges-statsminister-holl-tal-om-hur-synd-det-ar-om-muslimer Norway's prime minister gave a speech about how sorry he is for Muslims. After a Muslim committed an act of terror at a gay bar in Oslo, the Norwegian establishment gathered for a service of mourning. The message from Norway's Social Democratic Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was that he will now stand united with the country's Muslims. Oslo Cathedral was packed with royalty, politicians and mourners on Sunday, SVT News reports.

People gathered to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the terror attack in the Norwegian capital on Saturday night. Two men were killed and 21 people injured when terrorist Zaniar Matapour, 42, started shooting outside the gay bar London pub in central Oslo.

In his speech at the church, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre addressed Norway's Muslims: From the pulpit of Oslo Cathedral, I want to address all Norwegian Muslims directly. I know that for many of you it was very difficult when it turned out that the perpetrator belonged to an Islamist milieu. Many feel fear and anxiety, afraid of being suspected and held responsible for an act that is so far removed from their values. I want you to know that we are united together, we are a community and we all have a responsibility to that community. Speaker of the Parliament Masud Gharahkhanik also spoke at the mourning ceremony, and even then the message was that Muslims are to be pitied. Gharahkhanik recounted a conversation he had with a friend who worked as a security guard at one of the pubs that came under fire. He was sad and said he felt ashamed because he was born in the same country as the terrorist. But it's not about skin colour. Evil is evil. Hate is hate. A terrorist is a cowardly terrorist, Gharahkhanik said according to SVT.