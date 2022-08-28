Headless Human Clones Bred for Spare Parts (What could possibly go wrong)

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Jim Crenshaw
August 26, 2022
They are going to avoid ethical dilemma by cloning people without heads. With some people, this may actually be a move up on the IQ and food chain. We have many running around without anything in their heads now.
Source: The David Knight Show: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9c7qJvwx7YQ2/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fjtXSDk0bTwN/