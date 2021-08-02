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La Operación (1982): Esterilización en Puerto Rico.
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4 views • August 02, 2021
Esterilización masiva en Puerto Rico. Mediometraje documental dirigido por Ana María Garcia que da cuenta de los planes eugenésicos en la isla boricua dirigidos por el gobierno norteamericano, la Planned Parenthood Federation (de Margaret Sanger) y los intereses de Wall Street en conexión directa con los Rockefeller y asociados.
El vaciamiento de la isla:
http://nebula.wsimg.com/335d04c09cceeeb4fde2806559e0d3f3?AccessKeyId=7C4B2839520F451601FE&;disposition=0&alloworigin=1
El vaciamiento de la isla:
http://nebula.wsimg.com/335d04c09cceeeb4fde2806559e0d3f3?AccessKeyId=7C4B2839520F451601FE&;disposition=0&alloworigin=1
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