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Rally Against Government Overreach at Honolulu Hale
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20 views • December 18, 2021
The people of Hawaii have held rallies at Honolulu Hale several times this last year to petition for redress of grievances and request a town hall meeting with Mayor Blangiardi, yet on December 16, 2021, something was very different. At least 14 police cars were called to the Hale and they denied anyone access who wasn't wearing a mask. And if you had a medical exemption, they were not honoring your right to medical privacy.
Battle Hymn of the Republic - Modified for Relevance | Don Caron
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1eR0ckpJ3bk
See more coverage of this event at Hawaii Free Speech News:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hfsn/
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#GovernmentOverreach #Honolulu #Tyranny
Battle Hymn of the Republic - Modified for Relevance | Don Caron
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1eR0ckpJ3bk
See more coverage of this event at Hawaii Free Speech News:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hfsn/
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#GovernmentOverreach #Honolulu #Tyranny
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