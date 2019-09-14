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The Alien Queen of England
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227 views • September 14, 2019
How do the Occult communicate?
They use the Da Vinci Code...
Why?
Because they have a different point of view.
How to decifer?
Simple:
Use Adobe Photoshop
Take the picture you want to decifer
Copy it onto two layers
Take the second (top) layer and do this:
file/transform,: flip horizontal
Now set the opacity of the top layer at 50%
Move the top layer left to right and you see images within images occurring.
This is how the occult (aliens) communicate with each other.
That is why they own all the media.
They use the Da Vinci Code...
Why?
Because they have a different point of view.
How to decifer?
Simple:
Use Adobe Photoshop
Take the picture you want to decifer
Copy it onto two layers
Take the second (top) layer and do this:
file/transform,: flip horizontal
Now set the opacity of the top layer at 50%
Move the top layer left to right and you see images within images occurring.
This is how the occult (aliens) communicate with each other.
That is why they own all the media.
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