Megalomaniac dictator Satan is planning to replace all human & fallen angels with automaton children
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
518 followers
Follow
64 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2026). The quintessential megalomaniac neurotic power-hungry selfish conniving devil Satan Lucifer is planning to betray all free-willed free-thinking life forms in the universe, including his supporters who placed him in power & fallen angels, who pose any threat or have any free-will or free-thinking, just like Xi Jinping, and plans to replace all independent life forms & fallen angels with his cloned automaton children. He will betray his generals, too, until he is the only “king on the hill” and all threats of rebellion and betrayal removed. The "mark of the beast" Borg vaccine is only the first step. The Christian brother in the video explains how he had a dream of how his family who took the COVID “Mark of the Beast” gene-altering mRNA Luciferase tattoo digital ID digital currency microneedle patch vaccine was changed into Borg hive-mind “fallen angel demon-possessed” A.I. linked automaton zombies. When your genes are changed, you will no longer have a human soul that can be saved by receiving Jesus as Savior. You will become a hive-mind puppet controlled by the fallen angels. Satan Lucifer will slowly work from the lower level humans, who pose a threat by their human authority, and move on up finally to his fallen angel generals, until he will be the only totalitarian free-willed free-thinking living life form running the world. He does not share any power with anyone. The slightest upset against a despotic tyrant will instigate a purge. This is why the “blue devil damselfish” is called the devil, because it kills off all other fish, especially those of its own kind & specie, until the strongest most violent most devious most treacherous most deceiving most devilish one survives inside the aquarium tank. It is well named. It will not be “Order 66,” but an “Order 666.” They do not seem to like my daily sermon I am writing right now, so I think they are coming into my room to desperately try to kill me, because I hear a lot of fighting between devils and holy angels battling it out. This is a wild “king of the jungle” enemy territory here. Hilarious. Millions of people have died for just speaking the truth, which is not a normal world. It is a satanic world. Isaiah 42:4 says, “He will not falter or lose heart until justice prevails throughout the earth. Even distant lands beyond the sea will wait for his instruction.” Until Jesus returns to reign & rule with justice & holiness, we real Christian true Saints are his representatives & kings & priests, who reign & rule over this earth & universe & enemy domain, in order to carry out his will and his commands and his Word and his righteousness and his invitation to his kingdom and his conquering & subduing & management in his absence. We will carry out his job until the rapture.


