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Monkey Steals The Peach - Blocked!
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80 views • April 08, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio, responds to criticisms about his recent video 'But Isn't Martial Arts Just about Hitting People?'
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources for
*An estimated 4.3 million violent crimes, 15.6 million
property crimes, and 133,000 personal thefts were committed
against U.S. residents age 12 or older in 2009.
*Females knew their offenders in almost 70% of violent crimes
committed against them; males knew their offenders in 45% of
violent crimes committed against them.
Weapons were used in 22% of all violent crimes in 2009
Between 2000 and 2009, the overall rate of firearm violence
declined from 2.4 to 1.4 victimizations per 1,000 persons age
12 or older
http://bjs.ojp.usdoj.gov/content/pub/ascii/cv09.txt
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources for
*An estimated 4.3 million violent crimes, 15.6 million
property crimes, and 133,000 personal thefts were committed
against U.S. residents age 12 or older in 2009.
*Females knew their offenders in almost 70% of violent crimes
committed against them; males knew their offenders in 45% of
violent crimes committed against them.
Weapons were used in 22% of all violent crimes in 2009
Between 2000 and 2009, the overall rate of firearm violence
declined from 2.4 to 1.4 victimizations per 1,000 persons age
12 or older
http://bjs.ojp.usdoj.gov/content/pub/ascii/cv09.txt
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