© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Aug 15, 2021] Maps PROVE Earth’s Shape [UAP Channel]
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
35 views • November 12, 2021
Google Earth shows you where the curve originates, to bend the lines.
Hiya! I'm Douglas, a.k.a. "UAP", and I'm remediating the official narrative in style shooting straight as an arrow here on "UAP Channel".
Welcome to my backup channel (black logo, second channel). This channel is like casual Friday, an afterparty, or when a dog escapes his kennel and digs through the garbage. This channel has all unique content not found on the main channel (white UAP logo, original channel). Videos posted here tend to be less epic, shorter, goofier, lower-effort, and more experimental than main-channel content. It's how magic happens (but not black magic!).
Check me out on Rokfin
If I’m doing something more big-time and epic it goes on my main, original YouTube Channel called “UAP” on https://www.youtube.com/c/UAPch
One Click to subscribe there: https://tinyurl.com/yavqcf8q
►Subscribe at my website, download free music, donate http://uapchannel.net/
►Donate cash easy https://cash.me/$UAPch
► Buy from my Amazon Store https://www.amazon.com/shop/uap
►Support UAP and get exclusive updates: https://www.patreon.com/UAPch
►donation, T-shirts, mugs: https://Teespring.com/UAP_Channel
►Buy UAPs Artwork: https://uap.darkroom.tech/
MORE original UAP content on my Vimeo Channel: https://vimeo.com/user88780285
ORIGINAL music composed and performed by me, Douglas, on
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/yd9vnvf6
UAPChannel.net
My unfinished book to be published may be pre-ordered at https: UAPchannel.net
Order a flash drive "mystery box" of exclusive content, which may include some or all of the following (and more):
research, unpublished video, b-roll, outtakes, unique renderings, unpublished parody, book excerpts, personal collections, vignettes, photos, research material, artwork, really anything owned by me, interesting public domain material highlights, or something else edited by me and not already available or published elsewhere. Every mystery box of UAP content is something unique! Get yours at https://UAPchannel.net
Music used on this channel is usually self-composed and performed by me UAP (©️ UAP) and may be downloaded free from my catalog of UAP original music or by donation of any amount (above tiny fee) at https://uapchannel.net/
https://UAPchannel.net
Wanna seriously support this work?
https://www.patreon.com/UAPch
And this is where you are now:
https://youtube.com/c/UAPCHANNEL Share!
One-click subscribe here:
https://tinyurl.com/ya7bx4o8
Send me photos you own/took yourself of interesting subject matter such as old-world architecture for use on my channel (with commercial rights granted me for republishing) to [email protected]
Drop me a note to say hi or anything else at
[email protected] and time permitting I'll get back to you as possible!
Itunes / Apple Music, Apple Artist ID: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/uap/468087962 (does not apply to BiMac or Cube Guys material)
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Hiya! I'm Douglas, a.k.a. "UAP", and I'm remediating the official narrative in style shooting straight as an arrow here on "UAP Channel".
Welcome to my backup channel (black logo, second channel). This channel is like casual Friday, an afterparty, or when a dog escapes his kennel and digs through the garbage. This channel has all unique content not found on the main channel (white UAP logo, original channel). Videos posted here tend to be less epic, shorter, goofier, lower-effort, and more experimental than main-channel content. It's how magic happens (but not black magic!).
Check me out on Rokfin
If I’m doing something more big-time and epic it goes on my main, original YouTube Channel called “UAP” on https://www.youtube.com/c/UAPch
One Click to subscribe there: https://tinyurl.com/yavqcf8q
►Subscribe at my website, download free music, donate http://uapchannel.net/
►Donate cash easy https://cash.me/$UAPch
► Buy from my Amazon Store https://www.amazon.com/shop/uap
►Support UAP and get exclusive updates: https://www.patreon.com/UAPch
►donation, T-shirts, mugs: https://Teespring.com/UAP_Channel
►Buy UAPs Artwork: https://uap.darkroom.tech/
MORE original UAP content on my Vimeo Channel: https://vimeo.com/user88780285
ORIGINAL music composed and performed by me, Douglas, on
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/yd9vnvf6
UAPChannel.net
My unfinished book to be published may be pre-ordered at https: UAPchannel.net
Order a flash drive "mystery box" of exclusive content, which may include some or all of the following (and more):
research, unpublished video, b-roll, outtakes, unique renderings, unpublished parody, book excerpts, personal collections, vignettes, photos, research material, artwork, really anything owned by me, interesting public domain material highlights, or something else edited by me and not already available or published elsewhere. Every mystery box of UAP content is something unique! Get yours at https://UAPchannel.net
Music used on this channel is usually self-composed and performed by me UAP (©️ UAP) and may be downloaded free from my catalog of UAP original music or by donation of any amount (above tiny fee) at https://uapchannel.net/
https://UAPchannel.net
Wanna seriously support this work?
https://www.patreon.com/UAPch
And this is where you are now:
https://youtube.com/c/UAPCHANNEL Share!
One-click subscribe here:
https://tinyurl.com/ya7bx4o8
Send me photos you own/took yourself of interesting subject matter such as old-world architecture for use on my channel (with commercial rights granted me for republishing) to [email protected]
Drop me a note to say hi or anything else at
[email protected] and time permitting I'll get back to you as possible!
Itunes / Apple Music, Apple Artist ID: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/uap/468087962 (does not apply to BiMac or Cube Guys material)
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.