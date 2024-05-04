Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BOMBSHELL! Amazon Censoring Books For the Biden Administration Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
33 Subscribers
27 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content
Representative Jim Jordan released The Amazon Files, Part 2 on his X account. It shows how the Biden Administration demanded that Amazon remove or hide books from readers that were critical of vaccines and Amazon complied. We've seen that in the works with our reporting too!

Keywords
censorshipnewsamazonpublishingbiden administration

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket