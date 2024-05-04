BOMBSHELL! Amazon Censoring Books For the Biden Administration Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Representative Jim Jordan released The Amazon Files, Part 2 on his X account. It shows how the Biden Administration demanded that Amazon remove or hide books from readers that were critical of vaccines and Amazon complied. We've seen that in the works with our reporting too!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.