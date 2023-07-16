Create New Account
P.1 Mini Mullein Tea Chat with EK: Aloe smeared on my face; sunshine; laughing yoga at 3 a.m.; Perth’s ‘FLU HELL!’; ‘Knew, or should have known’ MVI_2996-7,3001merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Sunday

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f8968cac-9b2d-4243-b8d8-8c630c978d81

It’s Sunday the 16th July 2023, and I brewed my new batch of mullein tea at super strength, which I do every third or fourth day, so what better opportunity to enjoy it while opining about some things on my mind?

healthfluvaccinationsgardengarlicmedicinepotatoeshomeparsleyaloe verabamboodovesbird-feedermullein tea

