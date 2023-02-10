© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p27u08x7cab
2023.02.09 CCP initiates overall unrestricted warfare to attack the West in all sectors. In the meantime, the Whistleblower Movement is witnessing historical growing and expanding.
Meantime, the Whistleblower Movement is going to larger and stronger during this historical Period.
共产党全面启动超限战，从各个领域向西方发出攻击。与此同时，爆料革命正迎来历史性的增长和壮大。