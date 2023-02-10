https://gettr.com/post/p27u08x7cab

2023.02.09 CCP initiates overall unrestricted warfare to attack the West in all sectors. In the meantime, the Whistleblower Movement is witnessing historical growing and expanding.

共产党全面启动超限战，从各个领域向西方发出攻击。与此同时，爆料革命正迎来历史性的增长和壮大。



