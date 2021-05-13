Bases 1 Part 3 Sophia Britains DUMBs

Sophia born in the African Baby farms into the SSP, and witness to the terrifying aspects of the Reptilians and the "Elite", those Eyes Wide Shut Parties and the eating of human beings along with other animals, some alive. Human Trafficking, Transgenic Life Forms, the Peasemore underground base and the network of tunnels across the world. A decade and more later she can talk, so her family is protected from the Police and the Social Services who covered up these unspeakable crimes, when they were reported to them by her and later James Casbolt, the night before his trial, in 2014, which has sent him to jail for life..

Sophia confirms the never publicly reported case of the houses in Reading used for snuff films for a public service broadcaster and the Jimmy Savile terrors. She has been vindicated by the later arrests of certain 'people', and feels its now time to make her side of the aspects of Britain's tunnels and transgenic Alien Bases, and the aspects of the Reptilians so well and accurately portrayed in the original TV series "V". James Casbolt also vindicated, as he rots in jail for the rest of his life to protect others.