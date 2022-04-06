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There's Light at the End of the Tunnel - Climate Lockdowns Coming?
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135 views • April 06, 2022
JD Farag Prophecy Update 4-03-2022.
Links referred to in the video:
- GeoEngineering Watch:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
- GeoEngineering Watch, "Climate Engineering Weather Warfare, and the Collapse of
Civilization"
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-weather-warfare-and-thecollapse-
of-civilization/
- United Nations Development Group PDF, “Mainstreaming the 2030 Agenda for
Sustainable Development.”
https://unsdg.un.org/sites/default/files/UNDG-Mainstreaming-the-2030-Agenda-
Reference-Guide-2017.pdf
- The Hill, "Coming soon: Climate lockdowns?"
https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/592011-coming-soon-climate-lockdowns/
Mirrored from https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys2dndxYnZ4P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
Transcript available on Website.
Links referred to in the video:
- GeoEngineering Watch:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
- GeoEngineering Watch, "Climate Engineering Weather Warfare, and the Collapse of
Civilization"
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-weather-warfare-and-thecollapse-
of-civilization/
- United Nations Development Group PDF, “Mainstreaming the 2030 Agenda for
Sustainable Development.”
https://unsdg.un.org/sites/default/files/UNDG-Mainstreaming-the-2030-Agenda-
Reference-Guide-2017.pdf
- The Hill, "Coming soon: Climate lockdowns?"
https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/592011-coming-soon-climate-lockdowns/
Mirrored from https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys2dndxYnZ4P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
Transcript available on Website.
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