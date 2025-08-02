© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💲NET ZERO = BIG BUSINESS WEF BANKER ADMITS
At the WEF, banker Bill Winters admits the quiet part out loud:
🗣 "It's a big business for us, and we made the guidance externally a couple of years ago that we'd make a billion dollars of income by 2026, and we'll be pretty close to that in 2025."
💬 "We do the right thing, and we get paid for it. It's kind of a win-win," Winters assured.
So there you have it—climate agenda = profit machine. While politicians flip-flop, banks are cashing in on the "transition."