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https://gnews.org/post/p1uf9a04a
In a recent interview By Dr. Drew, Dr. Kelly Victory said that the CCP Virus vaccine, that is, the COVID vaccine, has negative effects for people of all ages, and that the more doses of the vaccine one receives, the higher the risk of being infected with the CCP Virus. Furthermore, the CCP virus vaccine suppresses the human body’s normal immune system, leading to recurrent outbreaks of diseases such as flus, shingles, and even developing cancers, etc.