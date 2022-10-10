Create New Account
CCP Virus Vaccine Causes Health Damages to People of All Ages
184 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1uf9a04a

In a recent interview By Dr. Drew, Dr. Kelly Victory said that the CCP Virus vaccine, that is, the COVID vaccine, has negative effects for people of all ages, and that the more doses of the vaccine one receives, the higher the risk of being infected with the CCP Virus. Furthermore, the CCP virus vaccine suppresses the human body’s normal immune system, leading to recurrent outbreaks of diseases such as flus, shingles, and even developing cancers, etc.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

