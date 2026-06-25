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Neighbor’s smart meter affecting Christian woman's health
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Mary Tanasy & Jesus is Lord

Smart meters are dangerous to one’s health as the health of a Christian woman, Mary Tanasy, has been affected by her neighbor’s smart meter across her house.


Keywords
fathergodholy spirityeshuasmart metersson of godelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthanother comfortermary tanasy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy