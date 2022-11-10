HOMOBORGS REPORT THAT THEY ARE SUFFERING EXCESSIVELY VIVID DREAMS FROM THE COVID VACCINE

My research into the correlation between technology and demonic forces inadvertently led me to this little treasure-nugget of symbols and deceit.Rich Vetstein? Really?

Please understand that there are MULTIPLE layers of coding, and I beg you to stop solely relying upon Gematria. Expand your thinking. I contend, after a lifetime of research and study, that there are multiple layers within "mystery school" or "masonic" coding that can only be read or understood by those who understand how it works. I'm not claiming to be an expert. However, I could break down all of the coding in this video and stack on another hour to this video if I wanted to. THOSE WITH EYES THAT CAN SEE.

Instead of boring you with such lengthy schooling (trust me, I actually did break down everything, and I recorded it all with cool graphics and everything, but it SERIOUSLY detracted from this story and was rather monotonous (to me, it seemed) so I spared you that) I simply broke down some VERY BASIC symbols and codes so that you can get an idea how it works. BUT PLEASE do not MISUNDERSTAND. This is SIMPLY ONE LAYER. That screenshot of "NEW AT 6:30" alone I could spend thirty more minutes talking about.

These Pretenders. These Deceivers. Their guile is as insubstantial as a wisp of smoke in a blustery wind once you understand their game.

Do "former humans" "suffer" "vivid dreams" after being assaulted and assimilated by the so-called covid vaccines? Uh. Yeah. Duh. I'm sure those dreams are bat-shot crazy.





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/