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Brazilian reporter Rafael Silva collapses on live TV after bragging about getting his third CCP booster shot
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1167 views • January 11, 2022
Brazilian reporter Rafael Silva collapses on live TV after bragging about getting his third CCP booster shot, then suffers five heart attacks on the way to the hospital. Silva is 36 years old, healthy, with no known prior medical conditions
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