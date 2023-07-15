Margarita Session 2023 - Psalm 12 - The Devil is Beautiful, Evil Means Destructive, Quotes About Duplicity & Lies, Bitter Feminists Lack Humor But They Sure Make Me Laugh, People Tell On Themselves

Most summers, Dave picks a day to drink lots of tequila, presses record, and talks about whatever springs to mind. This year it was quotes about duplicity and duplicitous people. There will be two more "Margarita Sessions" coming, both originally recorded on July 5th, 2022.
