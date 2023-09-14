TRIGEMINAL NERVE, FIFTH CRANIAL NERVE TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA EXPLAINED LIVE DR JOEL WALLACH 09/13/23

TRIGEMINAL NERVE, OR FIFTH CRANIAL NERVE TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA (TN) EXPLAINED LIVE DR JOEL WALLACH 09/13/23



DR. JOEL WALLACH DISCUSSES Trigeminal neuralgia (TN), also known as tic douloureux, is a type of chronic pain disorder that involves sudden, severe facial pain. It affects the trigeminal nerve, or fifth cranial nerve, which provides feeling and nerve signaling to many parts of the head and face.









GOOD FOOD/BAD FOODS LIST





Dr. Wallach has a recommend a list of foods that you should avoid in order to help the body heal its self naturally. The Good Foods are acceptable to eat in a balanced diet.





THESE ARE THE GOOD FOODS





Eggs can benefit when eaten as a protein for a meal. 3 at a time in any one meal, 3 times a day.





Poach This is his number one choice because the water or broth never reaches a temperature greater than 212 degrees.





Scramble with butter over very low heat and only until they are just setting up. If you can hear them cooking it’s too hot.





Hard/Soft boiled with the yolk still runny. Bring pot to a boil, then put in eggs for 4 – 5 minutes. Take out and immediately place them in very cold water to cool and this will also help you peel the egg shell off easily when you’re ready to eat them.





Raw Eggs are good BUT you must increase your “biotin” because egg whites contain a protein that may interfere with your body’s ability to make use of it. This can be done by taking the Ultimate Hair, Skin & Nails Formula





Salt Fish

Chicken Butter

Pork Lard (yes lard)

Lamb Red Wine

Beef — rare/medium rare Coffee, Tea, Green Tea

Veggies Fruit

Rice Beans

Millet

Couscous (made from pearl millet only).

4 – 8, 8oz glasses of filtered water each day.. Avoid soft plastic bottles.

Any carbohydrate (except oatmeal) that is “Gluten Free” is OK.

Salt your food to taste – To properly digest your food you need stomach acid and salt helps in the creation of stomach acid.





Use Butter – Margarine is simply oil in a solid state. If you cook with butter, make sure the heat is low enough that the butter doesn’t turn brown in the pan.





BAD FOODS SHOULD BE AVOIDED





Wheat

Barley

Rye

Oats, Oatmeal – even if it says its gluten free

Fried Food– nothing fried! You should boil, broil or bake and never more than medium rare for red meat

Oils – This includes Olive Oil, no canola, no coconut, etc… If it has OIL in the name don’t use it. This also includes anything made from oil, like salad dressing. Dr. Wallach recommends using salt and lemon juice as a salad dressing. No margarine or combo spreads. No mayonnaise. Nothing made from oils.

No burned fats– If you grill your food, try to have something between the food and the fire (like aluminum foil) so the juice doesn’t drip onto the flame and deposit dangerous things onto the meat.

Any nitrates added to meat– Deli meat, tell your butcher NO NITRATES or NITRITES

No carbonated drinks of any kind within one hour before, during or after one hour of meals

Skin of a baked potato or yam. If you boil a potato you can eat the skin

Corn– only 100% GMO free

Soy





Pure Buckwheat has FAGO Pyrites that are also harmful