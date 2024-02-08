Create New Account
The Great Taking – How they Plan on Taking ALL of Your Assets w/ David Webb
What is happening
Published 20 hours ago
Sarah Westall


Investment expert and author of "The Great Taking", David Webb, joins the program to discuss what he calls, the Great Taking: the scheme of central bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits, and property financed with debt. You can download the free pdf of his book at https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download


Watch David Webb's documentary explaining the book at https://rumble.com/v40ihnd-the-great-taking-documentary.html


