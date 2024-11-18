❗️Zelensky about long-range strikes into Russia -❓

Zelensky about long-range strikes into Russia.

❗️Zelensky: Today, many in the media are saying that we have received permission to retaliate, but the strikes are not carried out with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves. They definitely will.

This posted earlier today:

⚡️Biden has authorized Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles on Russian territory for the first time — New York Times, citing sources

⚡️The ATACMS missiles will likely initially be used against Russian and North Korean forces to protect Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region of western Russia, officials said, the New York Times reported.

While officials said they do not expect the shift to fundamentally alter the course of the war, one goal of the policy change, they said, is to signal to the North Koreans that their military is vulnerable and that they should not send more of it.

Officials said that while the Ukrainians would likely first use the missiles against Russian and North Korean forces threatening Ukrainian troops in Kursk, Biden could allow them to use the weapons elsewhere.

Some U.S. officials have said they fear Ukraine's use of missiles across the border could prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to retaliate with force against the United States and its coalition partners.

But other U.S. officials said they believed those concerns were overblown.

Also earlier:

Ukraine plans to launch its first strikes with long-range ATACMS missiles on the Kursk region in the coming days, sources told Reuters.

The publication confirms that Biden has authorized such strikes against North Korean troops on Russian territory.

Fwd from @SolovievLive

🔴🔴🔴 Full text of Vladimir Putin's statement on the possibility of the US and its allies striking deep into Russia with long-range missiles from September 12, 2024:

This is not about allowing or prohibiting the Kyiv regime from attacking Russian territory. It is already doing so using drones and other means. But when it comes to the use of high-precision long-range Western-made weapons, this is a completely different story.

The fact is that - I have already said this, and any experts, both ours and in the West, will confirm - the Ukrainian army is not capable of delivering strikes with modern high-precision long-range Western-made systems. It cannot do this. This is only possible using satellite intelligence data, which Ukraine does not have - this data is only available from the satellites of the European Union or the United States, in general, from NATO satellites. This is the first point.

The second and very important, perhaps the key point, is that the flight missions for these missile systems can, in fact, only be entered by NATO military personnel. Ukrainian military personnel cannot do this. Therefore, it is not a question of allowing or not allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with this weapon, but of deciding whether NATO countries are directly participating in the military conflict or not.

If this decision is made, it will mean nothing less than the direct participation of NATO countries, the United States, and European countries in the war in Ukraine. This is their direct participation, and this will, of course, significantly change the very essence, the very nature of the conflict.

This will mean that NATO countries, the US, and European countries are at war with Russia. And if this is the case, given the change in the very nature of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us.

Adding:

❗️Putin has clearly formulated his vision, and it is that Ukrainian missilemen are not capable of aiming these missiles themselves, that is, they can aim as much as they want, but the missile will not fly without a fairly extensive presence in the matter of those who supply it not only with target designation, but also with maps in the form of all sorts of electronic things. That is, this is not permission, but direct participation.

<…> And in fact, the question does not change at all whether it is a hundred kilometers or a hundred and one. And everyone who needs to understand this. Both those who are going to fire, and those who are going to respond to this somehow."

@AussieCossack

More @AussieCossack:

❗️Already tomorrow the Kremlin must give a comprehensive commentary on which American objects will become targets for Russian missiles in the event of the use of ATACMS by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory. Simply stating that this will be considered NATO's entry into the war is no longer enough.



