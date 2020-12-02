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Captured on Video: Dominion Technician Caught Uploading (Biden?) Votes With A USB Flash Drive in Corrupt Georgia
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85 views • December 02, 2020
So far in Rudy Giuliani's 'Rigged Election Road Trip' through Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan we have heard the same stories coming out of the same witnesses in regards to what they saw during their monitoring of the ballot collecting centers. In Pennsylvania we heard about a bag full of USB Flash Drives being dropped off and an Election Worker was caught uploading dozens of these USB drives to the Dominion Voting Machine. I this video I am sharing with you what was caught on a private cell phone camera in Georgia. We can clearly see the Dominion Technician uploading a USB drive to a computer and then giggling with the other staff. No doubt the joke was on Donald Trump as these workers were clearly NOT Trump supporters.
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