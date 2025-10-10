BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Calvinism vs. Catholicism? with Jim McCarthy (Part 2)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
28 views • 21 hours ago

Our topic is Calvinism. But we’re approaching it a little differently. This is not an apologetics thing. We’re not arguing back and forth about Calvinism. What Jim is helping me with is over the years, Calvinism is one of the most puzzling belief systems, and if you’re familiar with The Berean Call, you know we’ve looked at quite a few things. But my concern here is that we’re talking about something within the church. We’re not talking about Mormonism or Jehovah’s Witnesses or whatever it might be, in a cultic fashion. We’re talking about a belief system that has greatly influenced Christianity – Christendom – in the last 500 years. And it’s growing stronger. I could say, I think, and back it up, that today – or at least within the last ten years – it has become militant, aggressive; it has split churches. It’s just a burden for me and a concern that I have. Why? Because, number one, I have family members who are Calvinists. Number two, I have great friends – and I really mean good friends. We probably don’t go to this issue, although I would like to, from time to time, address these things because I’m concerned about the teachings and all of that.



Keywords
catholicismcalvinismberean calljim mccarthy
