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Who Stole One of World’s Most Venomous Spiders From Philadelphia Insectarium?
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1 view • October 03, 2019
A six-eyed sand spider is among 7,000 live creatures stolen from the Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion. Surveillance video shows several suspects loading plastic containers into a car in broad daylight outside the insectarium before driving away, taking more than $40,000 worth of critters with them. Bizarrely, they left behind blue staff uniforms, which were impaled on a wall with steak knives. A Mexican fireleg tarantula was also stolen, but has since been recovered.
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