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ON BACK TO BACK NIGHTS: CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO CAN'T SHAKE OFF HIS INNER REPTILIAN 'EYE GLITCHING' DEMONS
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117 views • April 28, 2021
GLOBALAGENDA@BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Last Thursday night while watching chris Cuomo discussing the latest cop shooting a young 13 year old gang banger in War Torn Chicago I noticed him having another 'Reptilian Shapeshifting' moment. (I have previously caught him on video before having a major glitch). Then on friday night while discussing racism in chicago with Race Baiter Don Lemon I noticed Cuomo showing his Inner Demon's through his glitching 'eyes' again. I edited two videos together. There is no doubt in my mind after watching Chris Cuomo up close and personal alnost every weekday night that this man is possessed with a Satanic Demon that wants out.
Related videos:
Chris Cuomo's Shapeshifting Hologram
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PQMITvhlZjS7/
TRASHING TRUMP LIVE ON 'THE VIEW' TRIGGERS SARA HAINES INTO A DEMONIC SHAPESHIFTING GLITCH-A-THON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AAW4m59gbLl8/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Last Thursday night while watching chris Cuomo discussing the latest cop shooting a young 13 year old gang banger in War Torn Chicago I noticed him having another 'Reptilian Shapeshifting' moment. (I have previously caught him on video before having a major glitch). Then on friday night while discussing racism in chicago with Race Baiter Don Lemon I noticed Cuomo showing his Inner Demon's through his glitching 'eyes' again. I edited two videos together. There is no doubt in my mind after watching Chris Cuomo up close and personal alnost every weekday night that this man is possessed with a Satanic Demon that wants out.
Related videos:
Chris Cuomo's Shapeshifting Hologram
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PQMITvhlZjS7/
TRASHING TRUMP LIVE ON 'THE VIEW' TRIGGERS SARA HAINES INTO A DEMONIC SHAPESHIFTING GLITCH-A-THON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AAW4m59gbLl8/
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