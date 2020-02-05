HARITH IS FREE FROM BAN - HARITH BUILD AND GAMEPLAY - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

So Harith got hit pretty hard from the last couple of updates with his ultimate cooldown reduction.

But the developers have already fixed it from the last update by reducing 1 second on his second skill cooldown.

Now that we have marksman heroes, Ling and Pharsa mostly occupying the ban list, Harith gets rarely banned these days.

I think Harith is still a solid pick as long as you can always get the buff and have a decent tank.

Build him with enough cooldown reduction and you got your old Harith back.

And based from the recent patch, his 1st skill now has a higher damage compared before.



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