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X22 REPORT - The World is Being Brought to a Stalemate, Insurance Policy put into Place, Strings Cut
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220 views • January 15, 2022
X22 REPORT Ep. 2677b - January 14. 2022
The World Is Being Brought To A Stalemate, Insurance Policy Put Into Place, Strings Cut

The American people did not spend the way the fake news and the economist thought. Retail sales are down 1.9% last month. This is well below what was expected. The Biden administration is blowing off inflation, blaming everyone else. The supply chain issue has now begun. The [DS] tried to bring down the economy during Trump's Presidency now he has turned the tables on them. The [DS] being brought to a stalemate, no wars.
Trump and the patriots have it all, they have the insurance policy, all strings have been cut. The [DS] is now fighting for their lives, the pandemic and their great reset push is failing. Trump and the patriots needed to remove the blackmail, cut strings to gain control to return the power back to the people, this is what we are watching. The [DS] has lost the game they decided to play.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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