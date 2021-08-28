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Rob Congdon - Stop Stupid! Lawlessness and Apostasy in the Church
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More about Rob Congdon: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/rob-congdon
More about Apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
Limited-time deals in our bookstore: https://store.thebereancall.org
Watch the Conference Live or Later:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-find-our-conference-roku
In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts
Videos will also be posted on these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Join us on Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
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