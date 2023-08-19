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Energy Update: 2023 4th Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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28 views • August 19, 2023

What will be coming up for the 4th Quarter 2023? Let's find out with my 20234th Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading and the upcoming energy update, to

share more about what's to come in the next few months. And, of course

utilizing my ever-so-accurate and new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck. I'm

utilizing one of my new particular oracle spreads from this deck, but with my

own intuitive spin, so it'll be super interesting. Normally I blend this

oracle deck with my new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck...however, I was

guided just to use the original Celestial Frequencies Oracle this time. We

will gain insight into the upcoming Q4 energies, and how to best navigate with

some intuitive insights! Brilliant Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 2ND EDITION

MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/



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Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
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