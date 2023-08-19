Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Energy Update: 2023 4th Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar
channel image
Lightstar Creations
45 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
23 views
Published 17 hours ago

What will be coming up for the 4th Quarter 2023? Let's find out with my 20234th Quarter Oracle Consciousness Reading and the upcoming energy update, to

share more about what's to come in the next few months. And, of course

utilizing my ever-so-accurate and new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck. I'm

utilizing one of my new particular oracle spreads from this deck, but with my

own intuitive spin, so it'll be super interesting. Normally I blend this

oracle deck with my new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Deck...however, I was

guided just to use the original Celestial Frequencies Oracle this time. We

will gain insight into the upcoming Q4 energies, and how to best navigate with

some intuitive insights! Brilliant Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 2ND EDITION

MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/



CSID: f48138367bf9a7bf



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket