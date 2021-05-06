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TULSA HEALTH AND FREEDOM CONFERENCE FUTURE EVENTS UPDATE!!!
KNOW the TRUTH
KNOW the TRUTH
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32 views • May 06, 2021
Ephesians 6:10-18

Clay Clark's REOPEN AMERICA TOUR, AKA TULSA HEALTH AND FREEDOM CONFERENCE, TICKET INFO:
www.thivetimeshow.com click on conferences and request your ticket for Tampa Bay at The River Church on June 17-19, 2021 from 10am-5pm

OKC FREEDOM RALLY! Hosted by Clay Clark with General Flynn and Jackson Lahmeyer who is running for OK U.S. Senate and other speakers JUNE 26, 2021
www.jacksonlahmeyer.com or email [email protected] call (918)896-1041
2501 Conference Drive Norman, OK Doors open at 2pm

CALLING DOWN THE THUNDER NATIONAL TOUR with Scott McKay "Patriot Streetfighter' Meet and Greet MAY 16, 2021 from 12pm-6pm
www.scottmckay.us for tickets
Delta Marriot and Watters Creek Convention Center
777 Watters Creek Blvd Allen, TX


Arise USA information including Scott McKay is found at
www.bigbatusa.org
completely free but you can find all the stop locations and dates on the website.

PATRIOTS ARISE AWAKING THE DEAD! Also including Scott McKay JUNE 25-26,2021
www.upfrontintheprophetic.com for ticket inför or call 717-404-2005

Search out and you will I am sure even more events and if there is one in your area, GO!

It's time to RISE UP, TAKE OUR STAND, AND GET IN THE FIGHT!!!!!
IT'S TIME TO TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK!!

Feel free to contact by email at [email protected] anytime
You can find me on telegram @KnowtheTruthLife

GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!

PS... You can laugh at the end of the video. I totally didn't know it was still on and I was taking notes on what I need to do lol
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freedomnewstruthusapatriotticketsinformationoklahomaconferencetulsaawakingtoursjackson lahmeyer
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