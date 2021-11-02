© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEVOTIONAL THOUGHT OF THE DAY NO 4 - PRAYING FOR A MIGHTY MOVE OF GOD
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 02, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell’s devotional thought of the day, “Praying for a mighty Move of God”. Praying is the most important task for a Christian. It is our life line to God and keeps us connected to Him in every circumstance.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.