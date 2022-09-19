Warnings Ignored: George Washington's Farewell Address

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September 19, 1796 - Pres. Washington published his farewell address to “friends and fellow-citizens.” It was filled to the brim with warnings of political dangers the people must avoid to prevent despotism. They’ve been almost completely ignored for generations. And the result hasn’t been good.
Path to Liberty: Sept 19, 2022
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