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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Report for 2021 Newsletter 17: April 29, 2021
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1643 views • April 30, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Careful analysis of the time differentials to these 4-mag quakes (New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon) reveals a disturbing pattern. The New Mexico Quake struck two days ago with the Nevada Quake following yesterday, until the Oregon Quake struck today at 10:25:16 UTC. Then we see this 5.4 Cascadia Quake strike five minutes later and this 5.2 Cascadia Quake struck five minutes after that with this 5.3 Cascadia Quake striking just minutes later. Then, the two Mexico Quakes struck just three minutes after the 5.3 Cascadia Quake with all these quakes striking at depths between 7.4 and 10 kilometers below sea level. The pattern says that something other than typical magma-wave action triggered these quakes! We may be looking at signs that a regional bulge-type event is taking place like we saw in the Origination Zone for Weeks 52-01 and again in Weeks 03-04.
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Warning!!! The Superplume formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Submitted by Karen
On April 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 17 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Careful analysis of the time differentials to these 4-mag quakes (New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon) reveals a disturbing pattern. The New Mexico Quake struck two days ago with the Nevada Quake following yesterday, until the Oregon Quake struck today at 10:25:16 UTC. Then we see this 5.4 Cascadia Quake strike five minutes later and this 5.2 Cascadia Quake struck five minutes after that with this 5.3 Cascadia Quake striking just minutes later. Then, the two Mexico Quakes struck just three minutes after the 5.3 Cascadia Quake with all these quakes striking at depths between 7.4 and 10 kilometers below sea level. The pattern says that something other than typical magma-wave action triggered these quakes! We may be looking at signs that a regional bulge-type event is taking place like we saw in the Origination Zone for Weeks 52-01 and again in Weeks 03-04.
--
Warning!!! The Superplume formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Submitted by Karen
On April 29, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 17 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
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