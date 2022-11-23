PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA MD PhD AND GUEST DR. MICHAEL ROTH - EDTA Detoxification for Metals, Graphene and Hydrogel22ND NOVEMBER 2022

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Radio Show –Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Dr. Michael Roth.

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/



Dr. Michael Roth is a retired doctor of chiropractic with extensive knowledge and experience in nutrition and health. After running a successful chiropractic office for nearly 15 years, Dr. Roth branched out into peripheral realms of health study to enable him to offer his clients a more complete and overall knowledge base of wellness. With a goal to glorify the Lord, he is dedicated to provide for and educate the public regarding the gaining and maintaining of dynamic health and effective body cleansing. Dr. Roth also developed a unique topical EDTA cream for the safe, gentle and effective removal of toxic chemicals and heavy metals from the body. He is a member of AFLDS, FLCCN and several other medical freedom and liberty groups. For more information go to his website: www.inspiredhealthadvocate.com or email: [email protected]













Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”.

For more information on

Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity

www.arthemasophiapublishing.com

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/



