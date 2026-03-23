03-23-2026 Pasach (Passover) A Journey Of Faith Part 1

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Pasach (Passover) A Journey Of Faith Part 1
1 Corinthians 5:6Your boasting is not good. Do you not know that a little leaven leavens the entire lump? 7Therefore cleanse out the old leaven, so that you are a new lump, as you are unleavened. For also Messiah our Pěsaḥ was slaughtered for us. 8So then let us celebrate the festival, not with old leaven, nor with the leaven of evil and wickedness, but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.
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