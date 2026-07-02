BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

STRATEGIC METAL CLASSIFICATION: Why Silver Is Now Critical for U.S. National Security
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
147 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
220 views • Yesterday

STRATEGIC METAL CLASSIFICATION: Why Silver Is Now Critical for U.S. National Security


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7btbbg-the-debt-is-gone-the-midterms-may-be-paused-and-golds-about-to-explode.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


The silver price is pulling back. The talking heads are panicking. But the smart money knows what's really happening—and they're quietly accumulating.


In this essential market briefing, AJ Monte pulls back the curtain on the manipulation that has driven silver down. The run-up to $600 was not manipulation—it was shorts covering. The current pullback is the reentry of institutional manipulation. But the underlying reality has not changed: silver is now classified as a strategic metal by the U.S. Department of Interior. It is needed for military applications, computers, AI, and the green transition. The shortage is real. Comex vaults are running out. And no amount of paper manipulation can change that.


Monte shares his insider perspective from the trading floor of the World Trade Center—starting August 15, 1982—where he witnessed the pure manipulation of the metals market firsthand. He teaches a strategy called "the wheel" to accumulate physical silver while generating income from the options market. The goal is not to stress about price drops—but to welcome them as opportunities.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
comex silver shortagesilver manipulation explainedjp morgan short coveringsilver strategic metal classificationwheel strategy options tradingphysical silver accumulationsilver miners opportunityfcx freeport-mcmoranpan american silver paasiau gold etfsilver buying opportunitycomex vaults running outmining stocks better valuespace ai ipo pump and dumpprecious metals trading floor 1982
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Not just AI: Improvements in motor controller efficiency will dictate upcoming robot precision and power

Not just AI: Improvements in motor controller efficiency will dictate upcoming robot precision and power

Lance D Johnson
The Last Petrodollar: A diagnosis of American terminal decline

The Last Petrodollar: A diagnosis of American terminal decline

Belle Carter
Trump financial disclosure reports hundreds of millions in crypto income

Trump financial disclosure reports hundreds of millions in crypto income

Garrison Vance
JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

Sterling Ashworth
Gold&#8217;s worst quarter in 13 years tests the safe-haven trade

Gold’s worst quarter in 13 years tests the safe-haven trade

Cassie B.
Iran, Oman Reportedly Plan Joint Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Iran, Oman Reportedly Plan Joint Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy