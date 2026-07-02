STRATEGIC METAL CLASSIFICATION: Why Silver Is Now Critical for U.S. National Security





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The silver price is pulling back. The talking heads are panicking. But the smart money knows what's really happening—and they're quietly accumulating.





In this essential market briefing, AJ Monte pulls back the curtain on the manipulation that has driven silver down. The run-up to $600 was not manipulation—it was shorts covering. The current pullback is the reentry of institutional manipulation. But the underlying reality has not changed: silver is now classified as a strategic metal by the U.S. Department of Interior. It is needed for military applications, computers, AI, and the green transition. The shortage is real. Comex vaults are running out. And no amount of paper manipulation can change that.





Monte shares his insider perspective from the trading floor of the World Trade Center—starting August 15, 1982—where he witnessed the pure manipulation of the metals market firsthand. He teaches a strategy called "the wheel" to accumulate physical silver while generating income from the options market. The goal is not to stress about price drops—but to welcome them as opportunities.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.