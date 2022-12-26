CHRONOS - A GESTAÇÃO (Video de 2015) Rosaine Scruff (JESUS é Santo)

Recebi essa mensagem do SENHOR em 2015, quando a postei pela primeira vez no canal "A Voz Mansa & Suave".
Usei para fazer esse video a musica "Flow Like Water" (Fluir como a água).
As imagens sao da Islandia, Noruega, Irlanda, etc.
Amados, agora somos filhos de Deus, e ainda não é manifestado o que havemos de ser. Mas sabemos que, quando ele se manifestar, seremos semelhantes a ele; porque assim como é o veremos. (1 João 3: 2)
