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Dr. Warren discusses BioEqualizer Use on horses with EIPH
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1 view • May 11, 2020
Dr. Warren tells us about a racehorse who was difficult to handle, due to being in pain. She was suffering from a common ailment EIPH (Exercise Induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage). She was a real handful and the Blacksmith regularly had to tranquilize her to shoe her.
After three treatments with BioEqualizer, she became more docile and no longer needed tranquilization. They were able to control the EIPH bleeding and she went on to win several stakes.
After three treatments with BioEqualizer, she became more docile and no longer needed tranquilization. They were able to control the EIPH bleeding and she went on to win several stakes.
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