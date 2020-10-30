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The Great Reset
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230 views • October 30, 2020
George Soros' World Economic Forum intends to use the COVID-19 PSYOP, which it helped plan, to reshape human civilization. What we're looking at is the next stage of a totalitarian, New World Order, takeover plan in which the first part was the unconstitutional lock-downs of the People of America and elsewhere throughout the world, the destruction of our Free Market economies, and now, the second part is these Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots, which also serve the New World Order's divide, destroy, and conquer strategy, which will soon be successful, if We The People don't put a stop to it. It's time to start saying "NO!" for a change, America. Enough is enough already.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
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My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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