Putin and the Presidents (full documentary) FRONTLINE
Published 17 hours ago |
September 2022 at St George Hall in the Kremlin in the midst of the crisis Russian officials packed the room. Popularity 5,140,814 views on Jan 24, 2023. He knew the war in Ukraine was going badly. Their leader was at a critical juncture. Vladimir Putin would make it clear what his intentions were and who the enemy really was. Western countries have been saying for centuries that they bring democracy and freedom to other nations. Nothing could be further from the truth. Putin somehow has to justify the horrific sacrifices Russians are making on his orders by making it bigger with the West, with NATO. Take your pick. Mirrored


russianatopm putin

