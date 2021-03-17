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Vaccine Resistance Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche & Dr. Philip McMillan
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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542 views • March 17, 2021
https://www.deblauwetijger.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Geert-vanden-Bossche-2.pdf
⁣“Why mass vaccination amidst a pandemic creates an irrepressible monster”, he writes:
Basically, we’ll very soon be confronted with a super-infectious virus that completely resists our most precious defence mechanism: The human immune system. From all of the above, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine how the consequences of the extensive and erroneous human intervention in this pandemic are not going to wipe out large parts of our human population. One could only think of very few other strategies to achieve the same level of efficiency in turning a relatively harmless virus into a bioweapon of mass destruction.
He concludes: If we, human beings, are committed to perpetuating our species, we have no choice left but to eradicate these highly infectious viral variants. This will, indeed, require large vaccination campaigns. However, NK cell-based vaccines will primarily enable our natural immunity to be better prepared (memory!) and to induce herd immunity (which is exactly the opposite of what current COVID-19 vaccines do as those increasingly turn vaccine recipients into asymptomatic carriers who are shedding virus). So, there is not one second left for gears to be switched and to replace the current killer vaccines by life-saving vaccines. I am appealing to the WHO and all stakeholders involved, no matter their conviction, to immediately declare such action as THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN.Dr Bossche makes a number of dubious assumptions in his doom-laden prognosis and his solution (despite his striking confession that COVID-19 is a “a relatively harmless virus”) is yet more vaccines, just of a different kind. The Zero Covid-like aim is to “eradicate these
highly infectious viral variants”.

Original full video: ⁣https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
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