World’s Biggest Gambling Hub Macau Tests More for CCP Virus

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https://gnews.org/post/pewjc65f
06/26/2022 The world’s biggest gambling hub and hot tourist destination for China, Macau has launched the third round of mandatory CCP virus testing for its more than 600,000 residents. Authorities in Macau have put more than 5000 people in quarantine.