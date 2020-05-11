Economy Purposely Being Destroyed: Crush Trump, Reset Western System, & Usher in Agenda 2030 (2of2)

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Andy Schectman returns to the program to discuss the absurd market conditions we are experiencing. From silver having an all time human history low valuation (yes, all of human recorded history) to JP Morgan getting away with a decade long racketeering operation to the most crazy part, forcing healthy people into quarantine while destroying their livelihoods and the viability of the majority of businesses in the country (which will ultimately cause more death than the disease itself according to broadly accepted studies). The absurdity of this situation cannot be understated, yet it all points to the same thing: Crush Trump, Cause a Complete Western System Reset, and usher in the Green New Deal and Agenda 2030. Follow Andy Schectman by signing up for his newsletter @ http://MilesFranklin.com
For those interested in Precious Metals, contact Andy directly @ [email protected] - tell him "Sarah sent you" and he promises to give you the lowest price in the country.
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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