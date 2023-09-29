Create New Account
Guardian Angels - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.107 with Fr. Chris Alar
Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


Sep 28, 2023


The existence of angels is a dogma of our Catholic faith. And no one knows us better or loves us more than our Guardian Angel (it is perfect love), so you can always count on them. They are the guardians of our safety and salvation, Father Chris Alar, explains, and they obtain for us the grace of final perseverance – if we are willing to cooperate with that grace. Then learn the amazing story of U.S. Coast Guard Chaplain Daniel Mode, who in his service to others, acts as a kind of guardian angel.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 106: Corporal Works of Mercy


Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN


Discover more about Church history on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/church-history


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tT-0NtCvoc


