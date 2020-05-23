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Il CDC mente sulla sicurezza dei vaccini!
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13 views • May 23, 2020
500 studi europei rivelano che il Thimerosal è una potente neurotossina, e non dovrebbe trovarsi nei vaccini.
Non è stato trovato un solo studio scientifico che riveli che il Thimerosal sia sicuro nei vaccini, e quando è stato detto alla CDC di mostrarci lo studio che dichiari la sicurezza del vaccino con il Thimerosal, non sono stati in grado di farlo.
Non è stato trovato un solo studio scientifico che riveli che il Thimerosal sia sicuro nei vaccini, e quando è stato detto alla CDC di mostrarci lo studio che dichiari la sicurezza del vaccino con il Thimerosal, non sono stati in grado di farlo.
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