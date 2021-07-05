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Using Lies & Fake History to Cancel US Independence
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24 views • July 05, 2021
The Deep State is lying and weaponizing fake history in an effort to sideline not just Independence Day, but even U.S. independence itself, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. To guard against that, Alex offers a brief refresher on the history surrounding America's Independence, especially focusing on the Christian roots of America's birth as a nation.
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