© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump to get $400 million 'Flying Palace' gift from Qatar’s royal family
Trump will receive lavish Boeing 747-8 jet — 13yo aircraft set for upgrades with top-tier security and communications systems
Looks fancy: think 47 will like it?
More about it from today:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/11/trump-accept-luxury-plane-gift-qatar