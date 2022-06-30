FR MICHEL RODRIGUE UPDATE VIDEO PROPHECY OF THE CHURCH PART 2

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Streamed live on Apr 5, 2022 FR MICHEL RODRIGUE. VIDEO ON PROPHECY OF THE CHURCH





Peace be with you all.





So, I don't know if you were lucky enough to get a copy of the book of Gabriel Roschini - “The Virgin Mary in the Writings of Maria Valtorta”.





Today we are going to look at the characteristics that we also find on page 39.





So, for me it’s also a refresher that I am trying to share with you so that your readings may be even more fruitful.





So, we can say that we know the work of Maria Valtorta, the original title - “





Il Poema dell'Uomo-Dio” The Poem of the man-God, but which was incorrectly translated in French as “The gospel as revealed to me”, which has caused a lot of damage to Maria Valtorta herself, as this title has received a lot of “critiques”.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03j4n8NWubA







