FR MICHEL RODRIGUE UPDATE VIDEO PROPHECY OF THE CHURCH PART 2

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Streamed live on Apr 5, 2022 FR MICHEL RODRIGUE. VIDEO ON PROPHECY OF THE CHURCH
Peace be with you all.
So, I don't know if you were lucky enough to get a copy of the book of Gabriel Roschini - “The Virgin Mary in the Writings of Maria Valtorta”.
Today we are going to look at the characteristics that we also find on page 39.
So, for me it’s also a refresher that I am trying to share with you so that your readings may be even more fruitful.
So, we can say that we know the work of Maria Valtorta, the original title - “
Il Poema dell'Uomo-Dio” The Poem of the man-God, but which was incorrectly translated in French as “The gospel as revealed to me”, which has caused a lot of damage to Maria Valtorta herself, as this title has received a lot of “critiques”.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03j4n8NWubA